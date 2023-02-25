SIMFEROPOL, February 25 – RIA Novosti. State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Leonid Ivlev said that the words of Vladimir Zelensky on the seizure of Crimea are addressed and calculated, first of all, for Western countries.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Kyiv was preparing for a military takeover of Crimea.

“We have been hearing such statements over the past nine years. This is another statement by Zelensky, it seems, addressed and calculated for the West – the United States and NATO. This is a response to the military assistance provided by the Americans and other NATO countries to the armed forces of Ukraine. This assistance must be worked out , so Zelensky is making such statements,” Ivlev told RIA Novosti.

At the same time, according to him, Crimea, given such aggressive rhetoric, should not relax.

“The combat readiness of military units must be at their best, and the defense must be prepared in full,” the deputy stressed.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. In the 2014 referendum, 96.77% of voters in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol were in favor of joining Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea its temporarily occupied territory, many Western countries support Kyiv on this issue. For its part, the Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea voted for democratic reunification with Russia, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the Crimea “finally closed.”