The network ridiculed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, who asked for directions to Moscow

MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. Twitter users ridiculed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, who was filmed getting out of a German Leopard tank. At the same time, a Ukrainian official asks in Polish about the road to Moscow.

“I’m pretty sure he will be flown to Moscow to start his war crimes trial,” one commenter wrote.

“Ukraine would need all of NATO to get to Moscow,” said another.

“There are reasons why all roads to Moscow end in Berlin,” a third supported.

“Does the American taxpayer pay money for such jokes? The Minister of Defense is filming a video, and Zelensky is photographed somewhere else,” another user asked.

“There is a high probability that he will not reach, but will run away to the West,” the reader concluded.

This week, German tanks sent by Poland arrived in Ukraine.

In January, the German government, after pressure from NATO allies, said it would donate Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and allowed German tanks to be delivered to other countries that have them.

