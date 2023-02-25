Bogdanov held talks with a representative of the Houthis on the situation in Yemen

MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the military-political situation in Yemen with the representative of the Houthis Mohammed Abdelsalam, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the military-political situation in Yemen with the representative of the Houthis Mohammed Abdelsalam, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the agency, the meeting took place on February 25 at the Russian embassy in Oman.

February 14, 21:07Special military operation in Ukraine Media: US discusses transfer of weapons seized off the coast of Yemen to Ukraine

“During the conversation, the emerging military-political and humanitarian situation in Yemen was discussed in detail. At the same time, the Russian side emphasized the need to further combine the efforts of all Yemeni socio-political forces without exception in order to ensure a sustainable and long-term ceasefire,” the Russian side said. in a ministry announcement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that this would create favorable conditions for establishing a constructive inclusive negotiation process under the auspices of the UN in the interests of a comprehensive settlement of the crisis in Yemen and strengthening peace and security in the region as a whole.

In Yemen, the armed conflict has been going on for eight years, which has affected various aspects of the life of the country, including the security situation. Since September 2014, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) group has controlled most of the provinces in central and northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, despite the entry of an Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia in March 2015 in the war against the Houthis in support of the Yemeni army to liberate these areas are out of the group’s control.

According to the UN, the war in Yemen by the end of 2021 has claimed the lives of 377,000 people and damaged the Yemeni economy by $126 billion.