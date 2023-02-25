The West does not want peace in Ukraine, says former Austrian vice-chancellor Strache

DRESDEN, February 25 – RIA Novosti. Western and, in particular, German politicians have been silent for years and put up with the processes in Ukraine, being uninterested in a peaceful settlement of the prerequisites for the current conflict, said Heinz-Christian Strache, former Vice-Chancellor of Austria, ex-leader of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ).

“Politicians in the West put up with the ongoing process for years, namely, with the provocation of war,” he stressed during a demonstration in the German city of Dresden.

He recalled that in 2014, during the coup in Ukraine, the legitimately elected government was overthrown by undemocratic methods and with the use of violence, and the conflict that began as a result of this in eastern Ukraine cost thousands of people their lives.

“Where were the German and European politicians of the world then to say “stop” even then? They were silent. They were silent even when Russian was banned as the state language,” he stressed.

Strache called the conflict in Ukraine “an intermediary war” on the part of Kyiv. According to him, the recognition of the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the frivolity of the Minsk agreements confirms that in Europe they only wanted to play for time in order to arm Ukraine.

“And where is the international peace movement now? Where are the peace-driven greens and social democrats who once existed? Today they are the biggest warmongers,” he stressed, referring to the ruling parties in Germany

Despite political differences, Strache called for participation in today’s protest in Berlin, announced by left-wing politician Sarah Wagenknecht, as a protest for peace should be “above-partisan”, he stressed.

Strache delivered his speech at a protest in Dresden. Opponents of arms supplies to Kyiv took to the streets of the city on Friday, the demonstration was part of the “First Big Walk for Peace”, organized by the right-wing movement Pegida.