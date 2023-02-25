Lukashenka does not believe in Ukraine’s intention to unleash a front in Transnistria

MINSK, February 25 – RIA Novosti. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he did not believe in Ukraine’s intention to unleash a second front in Transnistria.

The Russian Ministry of Defense on Thursday reported that the Kiev regime is preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which will be carried out by units of Ukrainian troops, including the Azov nationalists*. As a pretext for invading the unrecognized PMR, Kiev is planning to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the armed forces of the Russian Federation would adequately respond to the provocation of the Kyiv regime against Transnistria, if any.

“I don’t believe in it. It’s not profitable for them. The West would like to solve the problem with Russia and Transnistria in one blow, to close this “grey hole”, as they say, and unite Moldova, shove it into Romania or make it pro-Western. This is their goal. The Ukrainians do not need this. I do not believe that the Ukrainians will go crazy and unleash some kind of second front,” Lukashenka said.

Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau.

*Terrorist organization banned in Russia