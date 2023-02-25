|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. Russia is a self-sufficient country, it has no “bosses”, it is useless and pointless to press, said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.
“We don’t have any ‘bosses.’ anyone’s pointers and handouts,” he wrote in an article in the National Defense magazine.
11:08Special military operation in Ukraine
Medvedev: The West is only prolonging the agony of Ukraine, and then scrapping it
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report