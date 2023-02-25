Medvedev said that it is pointless to put pressure on Russia

World / Leave a Comment
  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. Russia is a self-sufficient country, it has no “bosses”, it is useless and pointless to press, said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.
“We don’t have any ‘bosses.’ anyone’s pointers and handouts,” he wrote in an article in the National Defense magazine.
11:08Special military operation in Ukraine

Medvedev: The West is only prolonging the agony of Ukraine, and then scrapping it

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

#CMIO.ORG

Leave a Comment