Winter storm alerts issued in California, USA | News

Southern California, in the United States (USA), is under unusual warnings for a storm with rain and snow for the first time since 1989, according to data from the National Weather System (NWS, for its acronym in English).

The warnings issued by the authorities urge the population to prepare for possible snowfall and rain, as well as their consequences.

“An unusually cold and slow-moving winter storm will bring snowfall and high winds to California and adjacent western areas through Saturday,” the NWS text said.

Likewise, the entity stressed that flooding can occur due to heavy rains in various regions of the state, such as Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The NWS also revealed that this event could cause snow accumulations of between one and five meters in the Sierra Nevada, as well as snow is also expected on lower hills.

Given this and possible floods or avalanches, the authorities advised to avoid road trips between this Friday and Saturday.





