DONETSK, February 25 – RIA Novosti. A Russian reconnaissance sapper from the first army corps of the Russian Armed Forces told RIA Novosti about German sensor anti-tank mines that appeared in the Ukrainian troops, which work both on armored vehicles and on infantrymen.

“There were German mines DM31 (Panzerabwehrverlegemine DM31). An unpleasant mine … This mine comes with sensor sensors. That is, if it feels that there is a lot of metal on the fighter, it gives a signal to explode. It works like a tank, but it is designed, as it were on a tank, and it works on an infantryman. There are several versions of this mine. It was developed in Germany . It was produced in Germany , and is being produced, “said the reconnaissance sapper with the call sign Nafanya.

The military stressed that such mines are equipped with a remote removal mechanism.

“And there are those who, after the time has elapsed, themselves signal that they need a replacement. And they work from 40 hours … And they can stand from 40 days, up to almost 100 days,” said the Nafanya miner.

The DM31 mine is a cumulative anti-tank anti-bottom mine with a charge mass of 3.9 kg. It has the shape of a disk with a diameter of 25.4 centimeters, a thickness of 13.3 centimeters, a protective color. Part of the body is covered with a layer of rubber. Adopted by the Bundeswehr in 1989.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.