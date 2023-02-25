“Isn’t the West, led by the US, pursuing imperialistic goals?” supported another.

“Always the same empty phrases. I can only hope that I will witness the resignation of this government,” hoped a third.

“Speaking of imperialist goals, who actually blew up Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2,” another commentator shared his opinion.

“Unfortunately, in Germany we have only lackeys, not leaders, because otherwise we would listen to our own opinion,” the reader concluded.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in his address on the anniversary of the special operation, said that the sooner the Russian president admits that he will not achieve his “imperialist goal”, the greater the chances for a speedy end to the conflict.

Western countries constantly talk about the fact that Ukraine must defeat Russia on the battlefield, and increase the supply of weapons and military equipment. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Western military assistance does not bode well for Ukraine and only prolongs the conflict, and transport with weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.