MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. The White House is not interested in investigating the Nord Stream terrorist attack and does not plan to provide evidence of its innocence, said the well-known American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, in an exclusive interview with RT. The White House is not interested in investigating the Nord Stream terrorist attack and does not plan to provide evidence of its innocence, said the well-known American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, in an exclusive interview with RT.

“You know, in the current White House, not only are they not interested in investigating this story, they are not even going to refute it,” the journalist said.

Earlier, Seymour Hersh said that the blowing up of pipelines was originally planned as a covert operation, which was designed to force Europe to continue to support NATO.

On February 8, Hersh published an article about the sabotage at Nord Stream. According to him, last summer, during the NATO exercises Baltops, American divers planted explosives under Russian gas pipelines, and three months later the Norwegians detonated the bomb. Washington categorically denies these accusations.

Explosions on two Russian export gas pipelines, Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, occurred on September 26. Then a gas leak was discovered at once in four places. Sweden, Denmark and Germany are conducting investigations, but they have not yet come to any concrete results. The Kremlin called the state of emergency an act of international terrorism.