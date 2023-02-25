Lukashenka to pay state visit to China

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MINSK, February 25 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to China on February 28 – March 2, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.
“President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to the People’s Republic of China on February 28 – March 2,” the message says.
Lukashenka and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks in narrow and expanded formats.
It is expected that following the talks, a large package of documents on the development of relations in key areas will be signed.
February 23, 18:09
Lukashenka assessed the chances of drawing Belarus into the war
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report