Lukashenka to pay state visit to China

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to China on February 28 – March 2, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

Lukashenka and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks in narrow and expanded formats.

It is expected that following the talks, a large package of documents on the development of relations in key areas will be signed.