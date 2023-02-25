China made a bet in the Ukrainian game

1

Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

2

Rejection of the Cold War mentality and commitment to the complex of indivisible security.

3

Cessation of hostilities.

4

Beginning of peace negotiations.

5

Mitigation of the humanitarian crisis.

6

Protection of civilians and prisoners of war.

7

Ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities.

8

Refusal to use nuclear weapons.

9

Compliance with the grain deal.

10

Refusal to use sanctions without the approval of the UN Security Council.

eleven

Ensuring the stability of production chains and supplies.

12

post-war recovery.