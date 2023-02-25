What has happened for so long – and recently actively – was waiting for. China
presented its 12-point plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Here they are, top to bottom.
1
Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.
2
Rejection of the Cold War mentality and commitment to the complex of indivisible security.
3
Cessation of hostilities.
4
Beginning of peace negotiations.
5
Mitigation of the humanitarian crisis.
6
Protection of civilians and prisoners of war.
7
Ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities.
8
Refusal to use nuclear weapons.
9
Compliance with the grain deal.
10
Refusal to use sanctions without the approval of the UN Security Council.
eleven
Ensuring the stability of production chains and supplies.
12
post-war recovery.
Alternative proposals have not yet been announced. It is very difficult to call the “Zelensky Plan” a peace initiative, it is rather a military strategy of Ukraine within the framework of the conflict, and with very high expectations about its own capabilities.
The proposals of Western countries are also limited to “victory on the battlefield” for the time being. Semi-Western “states” in their aspirations go even further and dream of the collapse of Russia. Moscow
, as expected, is not satisfied with such ideas.
Yesterday, 20:44
China called on Russia and Ukraine to resume negotiations
Let’s make a reservation right away that attempts to call Beijing
‘s plan pro-Russian or anti-Russian are nonsense. It is, as expected, pro-Chinese, so there are points in it – for example, the first one – that Kiev will gladly support. Everyone remembers Taiwan, which is so close and so far for China
at the same time, right?
According to Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan, China
should have limited itself to the first point – this is how Washington reacted to Beijing
‘s proposal. The same Sullivan added that the United States
would not dictate to Ukraine how the conflict should end.
The American official did not lie. The White House not only intends to dictate how to stop the bloodshed, but, on the contrary, will do everything to keep it going. And while Kyiv is flooding Ukraine with the bodies of Ukrainians, Washington will flood it with weapons. Because the United States
at this stage is the main beneficiary in this confrontation. Thanks to sanctions, they managed to deprive Europe of cheap Russian resources and leave it without fundamentally important economic advantages. And after the loss of industrial sovereignty came political castration.
Yesterday, 20:21
Zelensky called China‘s peace plan for Ukraine reflections
And here we come to the most relevant point of the roadmap at the moment, which affects sanctions. Exactly on the day the plan was published, the United States
imposed restrictions on Chinese companies, allegedly for helping Russia bypass sanctions and supply military goods.
These are not the first sanctions against Beijing
by Washington, but the first time restrictions are imposed due to accusations of supporting Russia. It is clear that the measures are not comparable with those that Moscow
has undergone, but a precedent has been created. Interestingly, Brussels hastened to deny similar accusations against China
. EU foreign policy spokeswoman Nabilya Massrali said the EU has no evidence of Chinese military assistance to Russia.
Against this background, it is logical to expect an aggravation of China
‘s already unfriendly rhetoric towards the United States
. Literally two days earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called Washington the biggest warmonger, noting that over the 240 years of its existence, only 16 states did not fight, and after the end of World
War II, it was the White House that initiated 80% of all conflicts. He also recalled color revolutions and attempts to interfere in elections in other countries.
Yesterday, 13:23Special military operation in Ukraine
China spoke about Putin’s words, which should be a shock to the United States
In general, the Chinese initiative is more likely not only and not so much a plan to overcome the Ukrainian crisis, but rather a principled position on the restructuring of the global security architecture in the post-conflict period.
And of course, this is a bit like the December initiatives of Russia, which the US rejected in 2021.
In this regard, some conclusions arise. First, Beijing
and Moscow
see the future world
order in a similar way, as a result of which we should expect their further rapprochement.
Secondly, the current statement by Sullivan, who called on China
to limit itself to the first point of the plan, is very reminiscent of the US reaction to the Russian initiative, when Washington began to choose which of the proposals suits it. Then Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed that the logic “we play here, we don’t play here, we wrap the fish here” is inapplicable in this case.
In December 2021, the States rejected the Russian proposals. Everyone knows what happened two months later. In February 2023, they reject China
‘s plan.
It is clear that Beijing
will act with much more restraint, since so far its existential interests have not suffered. But it is naïve to ignore the aggravation trend: in China
, they understand that it is impossible to wait longer by the river when the body of yesterday’s hegemon floats along it.
Yesterday, 18:19
Borrell says he doesn’t consider China‘s Ukraine proposal a peace plan