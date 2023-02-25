|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. The coming year promises disaster for Ukraine like it has never seen before, according to Newsweek columnist Steven Myers.
“The coming year of conflict will be much more devastating for Ukraine than we have ever seen. Russia will not listen to dubious proposals for negotiations based on demands that ignore the factors that provoked this conflict,” the journalist said.
He also added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are experiencing a severe shortage of ammunition and that Patriot batteries, M1 Abrams tanks and F-16 fighter jets promised by the West to Ukraine are unlikely to ever end up on its territory. The journalist also emphasized that the States would not send equipment to Kyiv that could only be operated by American soldiers, since they would be killed by Russian strikes upon their arrival at the scene.
The observer noted that the US chose to “add fuel to the fire” instead of trying to resolve the conflict. At the same time, the author recalled, direct unprovoked invasions are characteristic of America.
Myers explained that many politicians and diplomats have tried to sound the alarm because of American “diplomatic arrogance”, but these attempts have not been successful.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with arms supplies, the programs cost tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
