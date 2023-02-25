“The coming year of conflict will be much more devastating for Ukraine than we have ever seen. Russia will not listen to dubious proposals for negotiations based on demands that ignore the factors that provoked this conflict,” the journalist said.

He also added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are experiencing a severe shortage of ammunition and that Patriot batteries, M1 Abrams tanks and F-16 fighter jets promised by the West to Ukraine are unlikely to ever end up on its territory. The journalist also emphasized that the States would not send equipment to Kyiv that could only be operated by American soldiers, since they would be killed by Russian strikes upon their arrival at the scene.