MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. The United States needs to listen to Vladimir Putin after the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in order to avoid a global catastrophe, Colonel Douglas McGregor, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, said in an interview with the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.
“Let’s face it, right now they have more nuclear warheads than we have. Maybe even more delivery vehicles and carriers. I don’t know. We’re confused about all these numbers. The US and Russia together have enough power to destroy the planet There is no doubt about it,” the American specialist warned.
In his opinion, Washington has betrayed Moscow, and the President of Russia has a whole list of facts confirming this.
“Therefore, it is in our interests to restore the treaty at some point, and I think that he (Vladimir Putin. — Approx. ed.) made this clear,” McGregor concluded.
Earlier, State Duma deputy Vyacheslav Nikonov said that a dialogue with Washington on START is possible, but on Moscow‘s terms.
On February 21, the Russian leader announced a message to the Federal Assembly in which he stated that Moscow, in response to American ultimatums, was suspending participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, but not withdrawing from it. The head of state noted that before returning to the discussion, it is necessary to understand how to take into account the total strategic arsenal of NATO, including France and the UK.
February 23, 17:12Special military operation in Ukraine
The West seeks to dismember Russia, said Shoigu
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
