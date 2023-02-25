|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 25 – RIA Novosti. Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, called the new US sanctions “thoughtless” and warned that continued arms shipments to Ukraine were only prolonging the conflict.
Restrictions against dozens of individuals and legal entities, as well as another $ 2 billion military aid package, marked the first anniversary of the start of the Russian military special operation.
“On February 24, the world witnessed another portion of the same thoughtless as before, economic and personal sanctions against Russia and its citizens. They again want to make us” suffer. countries from an independent policy, to push them off the chosen path towards building a multipolar world based on the principle of indivisible security, on international law and the UN Charter? Antonov told reporters.
“Here they just can’t understand that the new deliveries of military products (military products), like all the previous ones, only delay the course of the conflict, lead to the continuation of bloodshed, in no way helping to bring peace closer,” he added.
The ambassador expressed confidence that the United States and its allies would not succeed with the “sanction strangulation of Russia.”
“Meanwhile, in most of the countries instigating restrictions, a crisis is raging, a shortage of goods is growing and inflation is galloping. The experience of previous sanctions has shown that they damage the world market to a greater extent, worsen the situation of ordinary citizens in states that initiate or support reckless sanctions,” Antonov said.
