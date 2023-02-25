|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 25 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said the FBI confiscated “a very small number” of confidential material from him, some dating back to the 1970s and none believed to be top-secret.
The US Department of Justice appointed a special counsel to investigate how state secrets ended up in the unsuitable for their storage office and residential premises, which Biden used when he was a private citizen.
“A very small number of documents were confiscated from those that were found in my possession – from everything that was removed from my Senate office over the years. I was told that a couple of papers belonged to 1973 or 1974. The documents were marked as secret, but I I don’t know … about one that would have the highest degree of secrecy,” Biden said in an interview with ABC television.
He took it to his credit that he voluntarily and fully cooperates with the investigation.
Biden says he always intended to run for reelection
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
