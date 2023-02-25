WHO warns of rising death rate from cholera | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported this Friday that the mortality rate related to cholera outbreaks increased by two percent in 2021, a reality that should be maintained in 2023.

Although the statistics are not yet complete in relation to the behavior of the disease in 2022, the head of the fight against this epidemic of the WHO, Philippe Barboza, pointed out that “in 2022, 50 percent more countries reported outbreaks than in years previous years, including some who had been free of the disease for years.

“Unfortunately, this trend continues,” said Philippe Barboza, while also noting that this is the highest mortality rate recorded in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, it is estimated that more than 1 billion people in 43 countries are directly at risk of contracting cholera. “This outbreak is testing the global response capacity and mortality is still too high,” the official said.

According to WHO data, the vaccine supply remains low, with about 37 million doses available by 2023.

This has been corroborated by communication platforms that warn that in the case of Haiti, a country suffering from the spread of the disease, there is a considerable gap in access to this health resource.

“An unprecedented situation requires an unprecedented response,” Barboza said, in a context where Haiti has reported around 594 deaths from cholera since the start of the outbreak.

The Dominican Republic, Malawi, Zambia, Burundi and Nigeria are some of the countries reporting cases of the disease.





