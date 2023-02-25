Biden said he does not consider his visit to Ukraine risky

WASHINGTON, February 25 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said he did not consider his trip to Kyiv particularly risky.

On Monday, Biden traveled by train to the Ukrainian capital, following in the footsteps of dozens of Western leaders who have been there before him.

02:44 Ukraine will not be able to immediately return the Crimea, said Biden

“I don’t think it was that risky,” Biden said in an interview with ABC.

The White House emphasizes that this may have been the first ever trip by a US leader to a conflict zone where the US military is not present and does not control the airspace. Media loyal to Biden focus on the fact that an air raid siren went off in Kyiv during his visit. Biden’s main opponent, former President Donald Trump, called the siren activation a “staging.”

The US authorities reported that they had notified Russia about the visit in advance, but did not receive any security guarantees from it.