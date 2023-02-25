Ambassador Antonov spoke about the danger of suspending Russia’s membership in the FATF

WASHINGTON, February 25 – RIA Novosti. Russian Ambassador to the Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the suspension of Russian membership in the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) is fraught with the erosion of the global architecture of activities in this area.

“The[US]administration refuses to understand that the suspension of Russia’s participation in the FATF is a dangerous step that actually leads to the erosion of the global architecture of countering money laundering, the financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” he told reporters.

The decision taken in Paris demonstrates, according to Antonov, that any member of the FATF can be “squeezed out to please Washington’s opportunistic demands.”

The US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who welcomed the FATF decision, was called “unprofessional and irresponsible” by the ambassador.

“The head of the treasury is clearly rubbing his hands from the implementation of a frankly politicized initiative within the framework of a purely technical multilateral platform in its mandate,” Antonov said.

He added that over the 20 years of its membership in the FATF, Russia has done a lot to promote effective standards in the field of combating criminal proceeds and has created one of the most advanced national anti-money laundering systems.