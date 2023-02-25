“Nothing sacred”: the Russian ambassador commented on the sanctions against Tretiak

WASHINGTON, February 25 – RIA Novosti. The imposition of sanctions against Soviet hockey star Vladislav Tretiak, Soviet cosmonauts Valentina Tereshkova and Svetlana Savitskaya showed that nothing is sacred in relations with Russia for the current Canadian authorities, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told RIA Novosti.

All three are also current members of the State Duma. Tretiak, who now heads the Russian Hockey Federation, played a lot against the Canadians as a goalkeeper for the USSR national team and is included in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. Tereshkova was the first woman to fly into space, Savitskaya was the first woman to make a spacewalk. In total, 129 Russian individuals and 63 legal entities fell under the next portion of Canadian sanctions due to the conflict in Ukraine.

“This clearly characterizes the completely cynical approach of (Canada Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau, an expression of Russophobic politics. Despite hockey diplomacy, despite the feminist agenda, promoting the image of women who open up new horizons for humanity, the Canadian government includes these stars in its list which shows that there is apparently nothing sacred in our relations,” he said.

Stepanov added that the sanctions were expected, and did not appreciate their effectiveness.

“Sanctions were expected, since the Western camp, the countries of NATO, the European Union advertised in advance that they would simultaneously launch anti-Russian measures on that day. There are no sanctions – I would simply characterize them like that,” he said.