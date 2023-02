In the US Senate, Biden was called a spineless jellyfish and announced the risk of war

Support for US President Joe Biden and his re-election for a second term will lead to a third world war, Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on the Verdict show.

“If you want to avoid a third world war, don’t elect a spineless jellyfish like Biden as president,” the senator said.

He also noted that Biden’s weakness as a leader only makes the US enemies stronger and more dangerous. According to the senator, no “commander-in-chief in a sober mind” would prioritize the defense of the nation by destroying the “school meteorological probe”, which was mistaken for a Chinese spy apparatus.