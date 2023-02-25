In the US Senate, Biden was called a spineless jellyfish and announced the risk of war

|Fact-checking
“If you want to avoid a third world war, don’t elect a spineless jellyfish like Biden as president,” the senator said.
He also noted that Biden’s weakness as a leader only makes the US enemies stronger and more dangerous. According to the senator, no “commander-in-chief in a sober mind” would prioritize the defense of the nation by destroying the “school meteorological probe”, which was mistaken for a Chinese spy apparatus.
In addition, Cruz condemned the US leader’s trip to Kyiv on Monday. According to the senator, Biden walked with Zelensky to the sounds of an air raid, trying to look “cool”.
Earlier, Aviation Week reported that one of the flying objects shot down in the United States could be a $ 12 balloon, which was launched by members of an amateur circle from the state of Illinois.
February 23, 05:55
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
