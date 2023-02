The European Parliament urged to take to the streets against NATO and the United States

Dublin residents should take to the streets and protest against the anti-Russian proxy war between NATO and the United States , wrote in Twitter Irish MEP Mick Wallace.

“Now is the time to take to the streets and confront this NATO-US proxy war,” — the politician said.

The MP also noted that the majority of politicians and Western media benefit from the conflict and that they do not want it to end, while the people of Europe, on the contrary, strive for peace and do not want war.