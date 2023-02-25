WASHINGTON, February 25 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine must decide for itself how to end the conflict with Russia, but it may not be possible to seize Crimea immediately from Kyiv, US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the sending of the Armed Forces of Ukraine abroad to prepare for an attack on the Russian peninsula.

“We will not dictate to them what the end result will be,” Biden said.

When asked about the prospects for the return of Crimea by Ukraine, he replied that “he can imagine the circumstances under which this will be preceded by a transitional period.”

02:33 In Crimea, the position of the G7 on the new borders of Russia was called a dead end

“Not all at once,” the American leader added.

After the start of the special operation, Kyiv has repeatedly spoken about plans to launch an offensive operation on the peninsula, including against the backdrop of reports of new deliveries of Western weapons. Thus, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, pointed out that, having agreed on the supply of tanks, Ukraine is negotiating the transfer of extended-range missiles and aircraft for strikes in Crimea.

On the peninsula, such attempts were called suicidal and warned that it was simply impossible to wrest part of the territory from a powerful nuclear power.

As Dmitry Medvedev, deputy permanent chairman of the Security Council of Russia, emphasized, the attack on the peninsula will be followed by retaliation strikes, “all Ukraine remaining under the rule of Kyiv will burn.”