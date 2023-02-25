Biden admitted that the Chinese leader did not know about the flight of a spy balloon over the United States

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 25 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said that Chinese leader Xi Jingping may not have known about the spy balloon flying over American territory.
“There is such a possibility,” he said in an interview with ABC television.
Biden didn’t dismiss the balloon’s inadvertent intrusion into US airspace, but called it “almost irrelevant” after it happened.
In early February, the US military shot down a Chinese balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, which had previously crossed the entire land part of the United States. Beijing claims it is a civilian weather balloon, denying allegations of espionage.
Biden said he does not expect major military assistance from China to Russia
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
