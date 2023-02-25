Biden says he always intended to run for re-election

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 25 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said he was going to be re-elected “from the very beginning” for a second term, but he still has a lot to complete before starting the election campaign.
Biden has so far refrained from formally announcing his participation in the 2024 election.
“I was going to run from the very beginning, but there are still too many things that I have to finish in the near future before starting the campaign,” he said in an interview with ABC television.
To date, this is Biden’s most direct statement about his plans for 2024.
