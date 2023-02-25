SIMFEROPOL, February 25 – RIA Novosti. The introduction of US sanctions against ZNPP indicates its recognition as a Russian enterprise, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement “We are with Russia”, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the US State Department announced the introduction of restrictions against this object. In addition, Oleg Romanenko, General Director of the ZNPP operation company, was also included in the sanctions list.

Yesterday, 18:56 The UN called on Moscow and Kyiv to promptly introduce a security zone around the ZNPP

“The imposition of sanctions against nuclear power plants confirms several points at once. First, the West clearly understood that it would not work to seize the nuclear power plant. Second, they recognize that the Zaporizhzhya NPP is an enterprise owned by the Russian Federation. The West understood this, got used to it and resigned itself to what to do If they considered the nuclear power plant to belong to the Zelensky regime, then they would not impose any sanctions,” Rogov said.

Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. Since March, the station has been guarded by the Russian army. According to the Foreign Ministry, this is necessary to prevent the leakage of nuclear and radioactive materials. Ukrainian troops continue to regularly shell Energodar, the surrounding villages and the territory of the ZNPP adjacent to the city.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin instructed to transfer the Zaporizhzhya NPP under the control of Russia. He signed the corresponding decree on October 5.