The death toll from the earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 44,218 | News

The Türkiye Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) reported this Friday that the death toll from the earthquakes that occurred on February 6 increased to 44,218.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake registered in Hatay, Türkiye

In the new balance, the entity indicated that 9,136 aftershocks have been reported from the earthquakes that had their epicenter in the province of Kahramanmaraş.

The AFAD recalled that the victims have also been registered in the other provinces affected by the earthquakes, including Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya and Elazığ.

In addition, he explained that 335,382 tents have already been installed in the regions affected by the earthquakes.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye specified that at least 28 countries have established some 31 field hospitals in the south of the territory.

Likewise, he noted that to date they have delivered nearly 1.5 million blankets, 211,839 sleeping bags, 80,824 beds, 26,622 generators, 3,222 tons of hygienic medical supplies and 5,746 tons of food to the affected localities.

The two earthquakes on February 6, measuring 7.7 and 76 respectively, affected more than 13 million people in 11 provinces, also causing significant material damage.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source