A section of a street in London in front of the Russian embassy was renamed Kiev Road

MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. Part of the street opposite the Russian embassy in London has been renamed Kyiv Road, the council of the Westminster district in the British capital said.
“The new address will cover a small section of Bayswater Road close to the Russian embassy,” the council said in a statement on its website.
The head of the council, Adam Hag, also noted that the initiative to rename the street came “from the Ukrainian community itself” and was carried out by the city authorities as a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
The sign with the new street name was installed on Friday. It is noted that Hug came up with a proposal to rename Westminster Street back in May 2022.
On Thursday, the road in front of the Russian embassy in London was painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, several people were detained in connection with the action.
