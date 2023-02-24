G7 countries regret that Russia suspended participation in START

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. The G7 countries “deeply regret” the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the group’s heads of state said in a statement.
“We deeply regret Russia’s decision to suspend implementation of the New START,” the White House said in a statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 in a message to the Federal Assembly said that Russia was suspending participation in the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, stressing that the country was not withdrawing from the treaty. He noted that before returning to the discussion, “we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the (North Atlantic) alliance” .
The agreement between the Russian Federation and the United States on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive arms was signed on April 8, 2010 in Prague (Czech Republic). It replaced the 1991 START Treaty (START) and, upon entry into force, replaced the 2002 Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (STROT). On February 3, 2021, Moscow and Washington exchanged notes on the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement on the five-year extension of the Treaty.
February 22, 09:50 Infographic
Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START-3)
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report