Turkey earthquake death toll rises to 44,218

ANKARA, February 24 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from earthquakes in southeastern Turkey has risen to 44,218, the Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said.

“The number of victims of earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras amounted to 44,218 people. After the first earthquake of magnitude 7.7, there were 9,136 aftershocks,” the department said.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria.