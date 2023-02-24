Germany renamed Moscow to Kyiv

MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. The Cafe The Cafe Moscow building on Karl Marx Alley in eastern Berlin has been temporarily renamed Cafe Kiev on the anniversary of the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, German newspaper Berliner Zeitung reported.

“On Monday, as part of the art action, there will be seminars, discussions and cultural events throughout the day,” the article says.

The updated sign is already visible. The organizers covered the original letters with a black banner with the inscription “Kyiv”.

The text clarifies that the institution was named “for historical reasons”, but currently has no connection with Russia.