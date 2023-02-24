|Fact-checking
UN, February 24 – RIA Novosti. A number of Western politicians who have recently made statements about the Minsk agreements, in fact, admitted to violating UN Security Council Resolution 2202 (on the Minsk agreements), said Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, at a meeting of the Security Council.
“Taking advantage of the participation in today’s meeting of Mrs. (French Foreign Minister Catherine – ed.) Column and Mrs. (German Foreign Minister Annalena – ed.) Burbock, I want to raise another topic that has been extremely inconvenient for some time now for our Western colleagues – the Minsk agreements. We have all recently heard the confessions of François Hollande, Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson that neither France, nor Germany, nor Great Britain ever took these agreements seriously, were not going to encourage the Ukrainian authorities to implement them, and only used them to drag out time and give Kiev time to prepare for war with Russia,” Nebenzya said.
“Even if we ignore the moral side of the issue – we have long had no illusions about these qualities of some of our Western colleagues – the point is that the leaders of these states, in fact, openly admitted the fact of their deliberate violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2202, which consolidated the Minsk agreements “, he stressed.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
