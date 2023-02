Western leaders admit to violating UN Security Council resolution, Nebenzya says

“Taking advantage of the participation in today’s meeting of Mrs. (French Foreign Minister Catherine – ed.) Column and Mrs. (German Foreign Minister Annalena – ed.) Burbock, I want to raise another topic that has been extremely inconvenient for some time now for our Western colleagues – the Minsk agreements. We have all recently heard the confessions of François Hollande, Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson that neither France , nor Germany , nor Great Britain ever took these agreements seriously, were not going to encourage the Ukrainian authorities to implement them, and only used them to drag out time and give Kiev time to prepare for war with Russia,” Nebenzya said.