Western leaders admit to violating UN Security Council resolution, Nebenzya says

UN, February 24 – RIA Novosti. A number of Western politicians who have recently made statements about the Minsk agreements, in fact, admitted to violating UN Security Council Resolution 2202 (on the Minsk agreements), said Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, at a meeting of the Security Council.

“Even if we ignore the moral side of the issue – we have long had no illusions about these qualities of some of our Western colleagues – the point is that the leaders of these states, in fact, openly admitted the fact of their deliberate violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2202, which consolidated the Minsk agreements “, he stressed.