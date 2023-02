Americans don’t like it when a big country offends another, said Blinken

“The countries of the world have agreed on some basic rules, some basic principles, like this: a country cannot attack its neighbor, it cannot try to seize its land by force, it cannot try to erase it from the map, it cannot offend him. This is exactly what what Russia is doing. Its aggression against Ukraine is not just an aggression against the people of Ukraine, it is an aggression against the principles underlying the maintenance of peace and stability,” Blinken said.