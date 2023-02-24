Americans don’t like it when a big country offends another, said Blinken

WASHINGTON, February 24 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said most Americans are intuitively disgusted when “a big country offends another.”

“I think most Americans instinctively don’t like it when a big country offends another. They just feel it’s wrong and they want to do something about it,” he said in an interview with CBS.

About Blinken himself, it is known that he advocated the US invasion of Iraq and Libya, and also supported the idea of ​​overthrowing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In the interview, which was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the Secretary of State was referring to the Russian Federation.

“The countries of the world have agreed on some basic rules, some basic principles, like this: a country cannot attack its neighbor, it cannot try to seize its land by force, it cannot try to erase it from the map, it cannot offend him. This is exactly what what Russia is doing. Its aggression against Ukraine is not just an aggression against the people of Ukraine, it is an aggression against the principles underlying the maintenance of peace and stability,” Blinken said.

“If this is not stopped, a Pandora’s box will open, aggressors will jump out from everywhere, we will live in a world of conflicts,” he warned.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”

He noted that the special operation was a forced measure, Russia “was left no chance to do otherwise, security risks were created such that it was impossible to react by other means.” According to him, Russia has been trying for 30 years to agree with NATO on the principles of security in Europe, but in response it faced either cynical deceit and lies, or attempts to pressure and blackmail, while the alliance, despite Moscow ’s protests, is steadily expanding and approaching the borders of the Russian Federation.