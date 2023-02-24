MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. Some Britons are exploiting and “debt bondage” of Ukrainian refugees who have been taken in, according to inews, citing a Red Cross report. Some Britons are exploiting and “debt bondage” of Ukrainian refugees who have been taken in, according to inews, citing a Red Cross report.

“They (British Red Cross staff) said they witnessed ‘debt bondage’ and that people were ‘forced to work for a landlord for free in exchange for housing,'” the newspaper said.

It is noted that in some cases the British paid the refugees travel and accommodation, and then required them to work at home or in their businesses. At the same time, Ukrainian children were also encouraged to work rather than attend school.

“The Red Cross … also faced the fact that the British who accepted the Ukrainians demanded (them) to work to compensate for the increased prices,” the newspaper writes. According to the organization, there are few such cases of exploitation, but it suggests that other victims of abuse may seek help in the future.

The British government, in turn, confirmed “very few cases of alleged modern slavery” among the refugees.