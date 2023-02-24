The United States carried out more than 7.5 thousand shipments of weapons and military to Europe in a year

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, February 25 – RIA Novosti. Since January 2022, the United States has made almost 1,000 flights, 6,500 road freight, 143 rail and 61 sea shipments of military supplies and personnel to help allies and partners in Europe, including Ukraine, the US Transportation Command said.
According to the graphic information provided by the command on Twitter, almost 164,000 tons of equipment, more than 111,000 armor-piercing shells and systems, more than 16,000 military personnel, almost 202 million small-caliber cartridges, and over 14.4 thousand small arms units.
In addition, 282 artillery systems, more than 1.15 million artillery shells, almost 2.8 thousand air defense missiles, more than 1.5 thousand air defense systems and 47 radars were transported. Almost 2.6 thousand vehicles and trailers, 15 helicopters and 30 watercraft were also delivered.
The Russian Federation earlier sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect. Lavrov stated that the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report