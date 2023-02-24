G7 countries want to keep financial channels with Russia for important transactions

The G7 countries have said they intend to maintain financial channels with Russia for important transactions, but will apply new measures to financial institutions, according to a joint statement following an online meeting of the leaders of the G7 countries.

“As we coordinate efforts to maintain financial channels for critical transactions, we will target additional Russian financial institutions to prevent circumvention of our measures,” the White House said in a statement.

The West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia in connection with the Russian military operation in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.