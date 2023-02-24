MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. Vladimir Zelensky said that he considers Pridnestrovie to be the territory of Moldova, whose territorial integrity he respects. Vladimir Zelensky said that he considers Pridnestrovie to be the territory of Moldova, whose territorial integrity he respects.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the armed forces of the Russian Federation would adequately respond to the provocation of the Kyiv regime against Pridnestrovie, if any.

“We respect the territorial integrity of Moldova and believe that Pridnestrovie is the territory of Moldova,” Zelensky said at a press conference.

Peace in the zone of the Transnistrian conflict is supported by a joint peacekeeping force, which includes 402 Russian military personnel, 492 Transnistrian, 355 Moldovan, as well as ten military observers from Ukraine. Peacekeepers serve at 15 fixed posts and checkpoints located in key areas of the security zone.

Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.