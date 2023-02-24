Danilov told what surprised him in Zelensky on the day the special operation began

MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview with the Washington Post that he was struck by the appearance of Vladimir Zelensky at a meeting in the early morning, when the Russian special operation began. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview with the Washington Post that he was struck by the appearance of Vladimir Zelensky at a meeting in the early morning, when the Russian special operation began.

“I was surprised by the president’s white dress shirt,” he said.

Danilov added that the meeting was held in the office of the President of Ukraine. The late Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky was the first to come there. The head of the National Security and Defense Council himself arrived at the meeting at five in the morning.

In the Washington Post material, American journalists collected the reactions of politicians from different countries to the news about the start of a special operation in Ukraine. The text clarifies that most of the interviews were conducted within the last month, but some quotes were borrowed from earlier statements by the leaders.

After the start of the special operation, Zelensky abandoned official costumes and began to appear in sportswear, which many called inappropriate for the head of state. For example, for a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, he arrived in a khaki sweater. And at the reception to the King of Britain, Charles III, he put on wrinkled pants and a sweatshirt. His wife Elena told reporters that Zelensky was forced to dress like this because after the start of the special operation, he “was simply not able to put on other clothes in the circumstances.”