MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky’s aspiration to achieve unlimited power threatens him with serious problems, Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to Leonid Kuchma, said on his YouTube channel. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky’s aspiration to achieve unlimited power threatens him with serious problems, Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to Leonid Kuchma, said on his YouTube channel.

“You are actually creating a dictatorship, but then you are stupid, because any dictatorship ends with the death of the dictator – this is known, and the system is dying. It is very sad to watch,” Soskin addressed the president.

16:01 In the United States, they reported the truth about the borders of Ukraine, which is unpleasant for Zelensky

He also noted that the Ukrainian leader is persecuting his critics, although he himself had previously spoken out harshly against the current government.

Soskin recalled that before his political career, Zelensky actively criticized ex-president Petro Poroshenko during speeches in the 95th quarter, but neither he nor his show were persecuted for this.