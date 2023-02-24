Switzerland announced its readiness to organize negotiations on Ukraine

UN, February 24 – RIA Novosti. Switzerland is ready at any time to gather the parties at the negotiating table to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said at a UN Security Council meeting.

“We must do everything to ensure respect for the territory of Ukraine. For example, we could meet in the spirit of the Geneva conventions..”, Cassis said.

“Switzerland is ready at any moment to bring everyone around the table in order to achieve greater respect for international humanitarian law and, ultimately, peace,” he added.