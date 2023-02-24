Nebenzia and Polyansky left the Security Council hall before the speech of the EU speakers

UN, February 24 – RIA Novosti. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya and First Deputy Representative Dmitry Polyansky left the meeting of the Security Council before a series of speeches by EU representatives on Ukrainian issues, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

On Friday, the ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine is being held.

Speaking at the meeting, Nebenzia announced the unprecedented number of delegations invited to attend. “Twelve EU countries in addition to the high representative Josep Borrell. It is obvious that all these countries, acting from a single all-Soviet position dictated by Brussels, will not bring any “added value” to the discussion.” Nebenzya said.

According to him, such an approach devalues ​​its value and damages the Council’s reputation.

After the exit of the Russian diplomats, Borrell, the representative of Slovakia and Romania, spoke at the Security Council. There are still performances from Poland, Hungary, Germany , Latvia, Moldova, the Netherlands, Italy Spain , the Czech Republic and others.