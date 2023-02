Zelensky rejected the possibility of negotiations with Putin

“We talked about this even before the war, I told him (Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan – ed.): put Putin at the negotiating table. I told many people. We cannot allow the risk of a full-scale war. He could not do this then, and not only him.. And now he thinks he can. Now we can’t, this is not the right person, there is no one to talk to,” Zelensky said during a press conference on Friday, answering a question about possible negotiations on a cessation of hostilities between Moscow and Kiev with the assistance of Erdogan.