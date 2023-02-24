|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. Vladimir Zelensky once again rejected the possibility of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“We talked about this even before the war, I told him (Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan – ed.): put Putin at the negotiating table. I told many people. We cannot allow the risk of a full-scale war. He could not do this then, and not only him.. And now he thinks he can. Now we can’t, this is not the right person, there is no one to talk to,” Zelensky said during a press conference on Friday, answering a question about possible negotiations on a cessation of hostilities between Moscow and Kiev with the assistance of Erdogan.
Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kyiv has imposed a ban on them at the legislative level. Vladimir Zelensky earlier said at the G20 that “there will be no Minsk-3.” Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that such words “absolutely confirm” Kiev’s position on unwillingness to negotiate. The West constantly calls on the Russian Federation to negotiations, for which Moscow shows readiness, but at the same time, the West ignores Kiev’s constant refusals to negotiate. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview with RIA Novosti that Moscow is ready to consider Kiev’s proposals for a settlement, taking into account the proposals of the Russian side and the situation “on the ground “, however, the Ukrainian regime is not interested in this.
US warns Zelensky about bleak future
