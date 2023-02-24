Indonesia tightens security in Papua after riot deaths | News

Indonesia on Friday tightened security in the city of Wamena, in the easternmost region of Papua, after ten people were killed during a riot sparked by rumors that a child had been kidnapped.

More than 200 security personnel, including police and military, were deployed to contain the situation after more than 20 people were also injured in riots on Thursday, police said.

The situation was “manageable” but was being monitored, Papua province police spokesman Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo said in a statement.

The riot began after locals, angered by rumors of a child being kidnapped, began throwing rocks at the Wamena police station, where a man accused of kidnapping a six-year-old boy was being held. said earlier.

Police called the girl’s parents to clarify that she was safe, but that failed to stop the violence and other buildings were set on fire in the area, he added.

However, security forces responded by opening fire, killing 10 people and wounding 23, Benny said.

Tensions have risen in Papua, which is one of the poorest parts of the country, after separatist rebels kidnapped a New Zealand pilot.

The Indonesian military has said it was prepared to carry out a “law enforcement operation” as a last resort to free the pilot if negotiations failed.

The separatists have waged a low-level fight for independence since the resource-rich region, once ruled by the Netherlands, came under Indonesian control following a United Nations-backed referendum in 1969.

