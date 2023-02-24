Zelensky said he wanted Israel’s support in the conflict in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky said that he wanted Israel not to be a mediator in the conflict in Ukraine, but to choose the side of Kyiv.

“For a long time I wanted support from Israel, from the leaders of their politicians, this was important to me. We had many different conversations, public, not public, and it was difficult to change the position… I wanted them not to be mediators, to choose a side, side of Ukraine,” Zelensky said at a press conference.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said at a meeting with EU ambassadors that Israel would not supply weapons to Ukraine for a number of operational reasons, despite the fact that the Jewish state continues to support Kyiv through humanitarian aid. In addition, Gantz promised that Israel would help Ukraine to develop civil early warning systems for shelling, for which the Jewish state asked the Ukrainians for information about the needs for air defense systems.