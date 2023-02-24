An American stood up for Putin at a meeting with a congressman and got a standing ovation

MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden is guilty of fueling the conflict in Ukraine, American activist Jose Vega said at a meeting with Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, Congressman from New York State Hakim Jeffreys. Video from the event Vega published in US President Joe Biden is guilty of fueling the conflict in Ukraine, American activist Jose Vega said at a meeting with Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, Congressman from New York State Hakim Jeffreys. Video from the event Vega published in Twitter

“We started a conflict in Ukraine. What are your actions? We must hold Biden accountable. You are from Brooklyn? You understand when you are being lied to?

Jeffreys’ answer about the need for military support for Kyiv did not suit the activist. At the mention of Vladimir Putin, the American rudely interrupted the speaker.

“This is nonsense. Don’t do this. You are dooming us. We need peace. We need negotiations. Why are you sabotaging them?” Vega snapped at the congressman.

The audience met the words of the American with applause. Security forcibly took away the microphone from Vega and took him out of the hall.