MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. The United States is not interested in returning Ukraine to the 1991 borders, which Kyiv would like, columnist Josh Hammer wrote in an article for Newsweek.
“The United States has very little, if any, interest in exactly where the state borders will be drawn in eastern Ukraine,” he said.
According to the journalist, the main interest for Washington in the Ukrainian crisis remains the preservation of the Kyiv regime headed by Zelensky, however, the American administration does not seek to discuss issues related to territorial disputes.
At the same time, Hammer warned that the continued supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will inevitably lead to the depletion of the US military arsenal, since Patriot missile defense systems and HIMARS missile launchers “do not grow on trees.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
