MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. The resolution on Ukraine adopted at the UN General Assembly does not legally oblige Russia to anything, Crimean Senator Sergei Tsekov told RIA Novosti.

The UN General Assembly previously adopted an anti-Russian resolution prepared by Western countries. 141 countries voted in favor, seven against, and 32 abstained. The resolution requires the Russian Federation to immediately withdraw troops from the territory of Ukraine “within its internationally recognized borders.”

“This resolution does not bind Russia to anything,” Tsekov said. In his opinion, this fact was largely the basis for the fact that Serbia and Hungary voted for the document, which largely disagree with the policy of the West.

“With regard to Serbia, we need to pay attention to what (President Aleksandar) Vučić says that the country is pursuing a flexible policy,” the parliamentarian said.

To some extent, this also applies to Hungary, which often “expresses disagreement with the EU,” but here it decided to vote for a resolution that is not binding, Tsekov believes.

“They are simply bargaining for certain opportunities in connection with this vote, and this vote, by and large, will not affect Russia’s actions in any way, and this will not bring Ukraine closer to victory,” Tsekov concluded.