The United States will not allow Russian inspections of nuclear facilities, the Federation Council said

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 in a message to the Federal Assembly said that Russia was suspending participation in the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, stressing that the country was not withdrawing from the treaty. He noted that before returning to the discussion, “we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the (North Atlantic) alliance “.