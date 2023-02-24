The United States will not allow Russian inspections of nuclear facilities, the Federation Council said

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. The statement by Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland that the United States would like to resume bilateral inspections under the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms (START) is an attempt to “save face”, Washington is not ready to allow inspectors from the Russian Federation to its military facilities, a member of the international committee of the Federation Council believes Sergei Tsekov.
Earlier, Nuland said that the United States would like to resume bilateral inspections in the New START Treaty and discuss with Russia the parameters for implementing the agreement.
February 21, 20:12
Russia will continue to comply with quantitative restrictions on strategic offensive arms
On February 22, the Russian parliament passed a law suspending Russia’s participation in the treaty.
“This is an attempt to save face, this is a trick. The United States is only ready to test Russia’s nuclear forces, and they are not ready to allow access to their facilities, and even more so to military facilities of Great Britain and France,” Tsekov told RIA Novosti.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 in a message to the Federal Assembly said that Russia was suspending participation in the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, stressing that the country was not withdrawing from the treaty. He noted that before returning to the discussion, “we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the (North Atlantic) alliance “.
The agreement between the Russian Federation and the United States on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive arms was signed on April 8, 2010 in Prague (Czech Republic). It replaced the 1991 START Treaty (START) and, upon entry into force, replaced the 2002 Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (STROT). On February 3, 2021, Moscow and Washington exchanged notes on the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement on the five-year extension of the Treaty.
February 22, 09:50 Infographic
Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START-3)
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
