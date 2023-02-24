Shmygal called the Ukrainian army a NATO army

MADRID, Feb 24 – RIA Novosti. Thanks to the implementation of the standards of the North Atlantic Alliance, as well as the use of its equipment, the Ukrainian army has actually become a NATO army, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday in an interview with El Confidencial newspaper. Thanks to the implementation of the standards of the North Atlantic Alliance, as well as the use of its equipment, the Ukrainian army has actually become a NATO army, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday in an interview with El Confidencial newspaper.

“In fact, the Ukrainian army is already a NATO army, because all our equipment is NATO equipment. We have implemented NATO standards in our armed forces,” he said.

Shmyhal is also confident that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have accumulated considerable experience in warfare, which Kyiv can share with the member countries of the alliance.

“All this gives me confidence that Ukraine will become a very strong and at the same time necessary member of NATO in the near future. At the Vilnius summit, NATO members will make very important decisions. We hope that they will be what we want,” the prime minister explained. – minister.

In addition, Shmygal noted that Kyiv is carrying out the necessary reforms, completing the implementation of the seven recommendations of the European Commission. According to him, the EC will consider all the steps taken by Ukraine this spring.

“We intend to complete all the steps this year in order to start negotiations on joining the EU. We intend to complete all these steps in order to have a formal opportunity to become a member of the European Union in two years,” he said.