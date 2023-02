Ukrainian Foreign Ministry criticized South African authorities for conducting exercises with Russia

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the official opening ceremony of the trilateral naval exercises of Russia, South Africa and China took place in the port of Richards Bay in South Africa. The active part of the exercises will take place from 25 to 27 February. The sailors of the three countries will carry out joint artillery firing, practice elements of tactical maneuvering, the actions of groups during the search and release of a captured ship, help a ship in distress, and also repel simulated attacks by means of air attack.