Ukrainian Foreign Ministry criticized South African authorities for conducting exercises with Russia

MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine criticized the South African authorities for conducting naval exercises with Russia.
“Ukraine is deeply concerned about the holding of joint naval exercises in the Republic of South Africa with the Russian Federation, as well as China … We are deeply disappointed that at a time when the international community condemns Russian aggression, in particular African countries, and increases the isolation of the Russian Federation to end the war, the South African authorities are adopting the experience of the Russian military machine,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in a comment published on the department’s website.
Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the official opening ceremony of the trilateral naval exercises of Russia, South Africa and China took place in the port of Richards Bay in South Africa. The active part of the exercises will take place from 25 to 27 February. The sailors of the three countries will carry out joint artillery firing, practice elements of tactical maneuvering, the actions of groups during the search and release of a captured ship, help a ship in distress, and also repel simulated attacks by means of air attack.
